Police investigating fatal shooting near Taylor Blvd in Lafayette

By Tim Johns
LAFAYETTE, Calif. (KGO) -- Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting on a roadway in the border of Lafayette and Pleasant Hill Wednesday afternoon.

Taylor Blvd between Withers Avenue and Grayson Road has since reopened after shut down in both directions during the investigation.

Contra Costa County Fire Department confirmed to ABC7 that they were out for an EMS response to the area for a gunshot victim before ultimately turning things over to the coroner's office.

There is no information on possible suspects at this time.

Police say it is not an active scene, and there is no threat to the public.



