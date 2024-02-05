  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

San FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Taylor Swift announces new album 'The Tortured Poets Department' during Grammy acceptance speech

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, February 5, 2024 2:51AM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 StreamLive streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.
WLS

Are you ready for it?

A new Taylor Swift album is on the horizon.

Swift's "Midnights" won the Grammy for best pop vocal album on Sunday.

SEE ALSO | Best red carpet looks at the 2024 Grammys

During her acceptance speech, she announced that her new album, "The Tortured Poets Department," will be out on April 19.

She posted on X after delivering that speech, saying "All's fair in love and poetry .. New album THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT. Out April 19."

READ MORE | 2024 Grammy Awards: See list of nominations, performers

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Live Streams
ON NOW