Alleged Taylor Swift stalker arrested for 2nd time after loitering outside her NYC home

The man was arrested for loitering and stalking outside of Taylor Swift's TriBeCa home.

TRIBECA, Manhattan -- A Seattle man was arrested for the second time in three days for loitering outside Taylor Swift's Tribeca home.

David Crowe, 33, was charged with two counts each of harassment and stalking after he was picked up near her building just after 6:15 p.m. Monday.

Crowe was first spotted outside the Franklin Street home by a member of Swift's security team at around 3 p.m. He appeared to be wandering outside, but did not attempt to enter.

Security called police, who said they saw him harass multiple people on the street nearby about three hours later, and he was taken into custody.

Crowe was also arrested Saturday when police responded to a report of a "disorderly person" attempting to open the door of her home. He was charged with failure to answer a 2015 summons.

He is one of many repeat offenders who have repeatedly hung around around the Grammy-winning singer's property over the years.

It appears that after her appearance at the Bills-Chiefs NFL playoff game in Buffalo, she flew to New York City before departing from Morristown, New Jersey to Nashville on Monday, before the arrest of her alleged stalker.

In 2022, a man was charged with trespassing and stalking after authorities said he entered two TriBeCa residences linked to Swift. Also that year, a man was arrested for crashing a car into the townhouse and reportedly told police he wouldn't leave until he met with Swift.

In 2018, another man broke into her townhouse and took a nap, police said. The same man was charged a year later with another break-in at the building after serving a jail sentence.

Police say alleged stalkers have also been arrested at some of her other homes, including ones in Beverly Hills, California, and Watch Hill, Rhode Island.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.