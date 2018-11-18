BAY AREA LIFE

IBM launches Call for Code to help first responders

IBM has launched Call for Code, a multi-year initiative that inspires developers to solve real-world problems with sustainable software inventions. Call for Code 2018 centered on finding helpful solutions to improve preparedness for individuals and institutions when natural disasters strike. This year, over 100,000 developers from 156 nations answered the call by creating more than 2,500 applications using IBM Cloud technology. This new annual contest is rooted in IBM's mission of merging talent and technology to cultivate positive change.

From the cloud to Watson, IBM is the largest technology and consulting employer in the world. Since 1911, the leading cognitive solutions company strives to create technological innovations that resolve pressing global issues. With over 380,000 employees serving clients in 170 countries, IBM puts smart to work for secure technology you can trust.

For more information on IBM, go here.

For more information on Call for Code 2018, go here.
