Technology

Nintendo releasing Lite version of Switch - but it doesn't actually switch

By ABC7.com staff
Nintendo is releasing a smaller version of the Switch.

It's called the Switch Lite and it will sell for $199 - that's $100 less than the original.

The Switch Lite has a 5.5-inch touch display, compared to 6.2 inches for its predecessor.

It comes in a variety of bright colors.

But unlike the original Switch console, the Lite is exclusively portable - meaning it cannot be plugged into a television.

That has some gamers asking "What's the point of a Switch that doesn't switch?"

The device goes on sale Sept. 20.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologytelevisionnintendovideo game
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News