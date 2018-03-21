Zuckerberg admits mistakes, promises steps to limit Facebook data sharing

If Facebook finds that developers have misused your personally identifiable information, you will be notified.

When you sign into an app, developers will now only be able to get your name, profile picture, and email. If the app developers want more, they will have to get your approval.

In the next month, a tool will show up at the top of your News Feed outlining the apps you've used and how to revoke permission to use your data.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg broke his silence Wednesday about how data for 50 million people got into the hands of an English firm that was working on the Trump presidential campaign. For two days, the company said nothing while others questioned his leadership and investors dumped their stock.Zuckerberg took responsibility in a blog post for its mistakes and promised action to re-build trust with the social network's more than two billion users worldwide. The full text of his post can be found below.Facebook paid a price for hunkering down and keeping silent for two days. Its value dropped nearly $50 billion. But inside its Menlo Park headquarters at One Hacker Way, a crisis team was no doubt trying to figure out the best way to respond.Crisis management expert Matt Cabot, who teaches public relations at San Jose State's School of Journalism, provided in insider's perspective."I think they need to find out for sure what exactly happened, build a time line and figure out what would be the best thing to tell consumers," said Cabot. "You want to make sure at this level of a crisis that you're saying the right thing, and you're being totally accurate and honest."The Cambridge Analytica crisis is also a test of CEO Mark Zuckerberg's leadership. His public comments today were reactive. Facebook is facing hearings in Washington, an investigation in Europe, and in San Francisco, a shareholder lawsuit over its plunging stock price. Corporate governance expert Robert Eberhart at Santa Clara University's Leavey School of Business says Zuckerberg must shift into proactive mode."It is that change from a reactive protect-the-company to a proactive let's-fit-the-company-in and create a better society that Zuckerberg has to go through," said Eberhart. "I wish him well. It's going to be a difficult transition."Facebook acknowledged in its Form 10-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission at the end of last year that "improper access to or disclosure of our data or user data... could harm our reputation and adversely affect our business." And it "could cause us to incur significant expense and liability or result in orders or consent decrees."If Facebook does not shore up its trust or limit its losses, analysts speculate that its board might look critically at Zuckerberg's future as CEO.With information from tens of millions of Facebook users potentially being misused, you may be wondering: what does this mean for you?Mark Zuckerberg outlined some specific changes for you in his announcement today.Here is the full Mark Zuckerberg post: