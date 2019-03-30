crime

Teen girl shot and killed at West Oakland BART station, suspect arrested

A 17-year-old girl is dead and a 16-year-old boy is under arrest after a late night shooting in the parking lot of the West Oakland BART Station on Thursday.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A 17-year-old girl is dead and a 16-year-old boy is under arrest after a late night shooting in the parking lot of the West Oakland BART Station.

The shooting was reported just after 10:30p.m.Thursday. Oakland Police were the first on the scene and tried to perform CPR on the victim, who was later pronounced dead at Highland Hospital.

In a statement, BART spokesperson Alicia Trost said:

"The shooting did not involve any BART passengers and it did not involve a robbery or the targeting of BART riders. The shooting is an isolated incident that began on the streets of the city of Oakland and ended in our parking lot."

The statement went on to say the shooter and the victim knew each other and that much of the incident was captured on the station's surveillance system, which helped police track down the suspect.

The station was closed for about a half hour Thursday night, but was back open with business as usual on Friday.

Riders were aware of what happened.

"I just feel like this neighborhood is getting more intense," said Aly Burton. "Like people are really on edge. It's just concern of safety is really high right now."

"I myself live right next to the 16th and Mission BART station," said Santiago Lerma, "So there's a lot of things that happen there often. So it's just kind of the nature of the city."

The Alameda County Coroner's Bureau has yet to release the identity of the teenage girl who was killed.
