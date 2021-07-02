Man attempts to break his own seesaw world record in Concord

Thursday marked the 50th the anniversary of the previous record of 216 consecutive hours. It was set in Sacramento back in 1971.
Chuck Walker is dreaming big, twice. "Fifty years ago I set the record and I have been thinking about breaking it most of my life. So I'm in shape and it's gonna be fun for all my kids," said Walker.
"I spent so many years remembering that record as a goofy stunt. I began to recall how much fun everyone had, especially the kids. Do it again? Surely my kids and grandkids would get a kick out of it as well, after all, they've been hearing about it all of their lives. Thus began the next big dream! On the 50th Anniversary I will break my record and relive the experience with my family and friends," Walker wrote on the event's website.
Walker and his partner are hoping to distract people with something fun and give everyone something to smile about.
The attempt runs for 10 days through noon on July 10.