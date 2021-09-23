television

What to watch this October: On The Red Carpet previews new shows, Halloween programming

It's spooky season and that means lots of Halloween programming! Plus, here's a look at the new shows coming to TV.
By Andrea Lans
EMBED <>More Videos

What to watch this October: New shows, Halloween programming

This October is jam-packed with new premieres, not to mention tons of spooky Halloween programming. On The Red Carpet has your first look at the best new shows and movies coming soon to the screen.

ABC's new drama "Queens" follows four women in their 40s who used to rule the hip hop world with their girl group and are now reuniting in attempt to recapture their fame. The series stars Eve, Brandy, Naturi Naughton and Nadine Velazquez and premieres Oct. 19.

EMBED More News Videos

Singer and actress Naturi Naughton gives On The Red Carpet the inside scoop on her new drama, "Queens."



Hulu's "Dopesick" tackles one of America's greatest modern-day horrors: the opioid epidemic. The miniseries, premiering Oct. 13, explores how one company introduced OxyContin and triggered the worst drug epidemic in American history.

A new special on ABC will celebrate a huge milestone for Walt Disney World. "The Most Magical Story on Earth: 50 Years of Walt Disney World," hosted by Whoopi Goldberg, will take a look back at the park's 50 years of history. The special, airing Oct. 1, will feature tons of celebrity guests and musical performances.

There will be no shortage of Halloween programming this October. Freeform will return with 31 Nights of Halloween, Disney+ will present its Hallowstream celebration and Hulu will be back with its fourth annual Huluween.

Disney Channel is brewing up its own set of tricks and treats for fans. Premiering on Oct. 1 is "Under Wraps," a remake of the beloved 1997 classic and the first-ever Disney Channel original movie. The film follows three friends who awaken a 4,000-year-old mummy. Following the movie's premiere is new animated buddy-comedy "The Ghost and Molly McGee," which tells the misadventures of an optimistic young girl and her new ghost best friend.

Speaking of treats, Hulu is serving up a new reality competition baking show. "Baker's Dozen," premiering Oct. 7, features amateur bakers going head-to-head with seasoned professionals for a chance to win a golden rolling pin and a cash prize.

For the movie buffs -- there are tons of great releases to look out for, including historical drama "The Last Duel" (Oct. 15), Wes Anderson's "The French Dispatch" (Oct. 22), animated adventure movie Ron's Gone Wrong (Oct. 22) and horror film "Antlers" (Oct. 29).

You can watch "On The Red Carpet: October Preview" on these ABC Owned Television Stations:
  • WABC (New York) - Saturday, Sept. 25 at 12 a.m.
  • KABC (Los Angeles) - Sunday, Sept. 26 at 6:30 p.m.
  • WLS (Chicago) - Sunday, Sept. 26 at 4 p.m.
  • WPVI (Philadelphia) - Sunday, Sept. 26 at 1:30 p.m.
  • KGO (San Francisco) - Sunday, Sept. 26 at 2:30 p.m.
  • KTRK (Houston) - Sunday, Sept. 26 at 4 p.m.
  • WTVD (Raleigh) - Sunday, Sept. 26 at 1:30 p.m.
  • KFSN (Fresno) - Sunday, Sept. 26 at 10:30 a.m.


RELATED | On The Red Carpet fall preview: What to watch this September

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of Hulu, Freeform, 20th Century, Searchlight Pictures and this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrityhulufreeformtelevisiondisney+ streaming serviceotrc
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
TELEVISION
On The Red Carpet December preview: Upcoming shows, movies
Steve Burton gone from 'General Hospital' over vaccine rule
Spotlight on this year's television hit 'Reservation Dogs'
Cardi B to host American Music Awards on ABC
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Long lines on Thanksgiving outside GameStop for PS5 consoles
San Franciscans share what they are grateful for on Thanksgiving
COVID updates: 1st European case of new variant confirmed
Thanksgiving debate: Leftovers better than original meal?
Show More
Things to do in the Bay: Free parks, holiday fun
Suspect in custody after police chase box truck across LA County
San Jose State revives Bay Area Thanksgiving football tradition
Unvaccinated BART employees react after exemptions denied
Fundraising drive to help families with critically ill children
More TOP STORIES News