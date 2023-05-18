Texas Gov. Greg Abbott buses group of migrants to Denver

Three more buses carrying asylum seekers arrived at Port Authority on Saturday morning as backlash continues against New York City's plans on where to house the migrants. Anthony Carlo has more.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced Thursday that he has bused a group of migrants to Denver, Colorado.

The city is now one of five targeted by Abbott's busing efforts.

"Until the President and his Administration step up and fulfill their constitutional duty to secure the border, the State of Texas will continue busing migrants to self-declared sanctuary cities like Denver to provide much-needed relief to our small border towns," Abbott said in a statement.

The governor's office said 40 people were on the bus and they were dropped off near Civic Center Park at 14th Street and Court Place this afternoon.

He is also busing people to Philadelphia, Chicago, New York City, and Washington D.C.

