ABC premieres

Michael Strahan returns as host of 'The $100,000 Pyramid' on ABC

By Jennifer Matarese
EMBED <>More Videos

Michael Strahan returns as host of 'The $100,000 Pyramid'

NEW YORK -- Michael Strahan is back as the host of "The $100,000 Pyramid" on ABC!

This week Rosie O'Donnell takes on Nate Berkus and Michael Kosta will be against Roy Wood Jr. to help their contestants take home the big prize.

"Laughter, excitement, a lot of money going out the door, but you know, to people who deserve it, and just fun. Fun! That's what this show is all about," Strahan said.

"The $100,000 Pyramid" features celebrities pairing up with contestants from around the country to square off in highly anticipated games of word association all with hopes of making it to the winner's circle and the ultimate prize of $100,000.

"I love watching people win money. It can be life-changing amounts of money, and sometimes it's not as much as they might have hoped for, but it's just to see them play the game and everyone being so thankful to be here. And the celebrities as well, they love playing the game, they love helping people win money. It's just a family environment here. We come here, we laugh, we enjoy playing the game along with everyone as if we are in it and we are in it together, and I love the environment. I'll keep on coming back as long as they want me," Strahan said.

Season five of "The $100,000 Pyramid" premieres Wednesday, May 26 at 9 p.m. EDT on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.



ALSO READ: Director Nash Edgerton talks about S3 of FX's 'Mr. Inbetween'
EMBED More News Videos

Nash Edgerton talks about the third and final season of FX's "Mr. Inbetween."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentabcmichael strahanabc premieres100,000 pyramidgame show
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
ABC PREMIERES
'The Great Christmas Light Fight' kicks off with state competitions
'Hawkeye' series premieres at special screening in NYC
'Bachelorette' Michelle axes man with files on how to win, get airtime
Michelle Young talks about drama, journey as 'The Bachelorette'
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
LIST: Bay Area organizations to donate to this holiday season
Bay Area's Native Americans making a better future by looking to past
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Things to do in the Bay: Free parks, holiday fun
Show More
Long lines on Thanksgiving outside GameStop for PS5 consoles
San Franciscans share what they are grateful for on Thanksgiving
COVID updates: 1st European case of new variant confirmed
Thanksgiving debate: Leftovers better than original meal?
Suspect in custody after police chase box truck across LA County
More TOP STORIES News