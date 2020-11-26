San Francisco man gifted $20,000 in mortgage money by cast of ABC's 'The Conners'

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There has been no shortage of personal stories, testimonials and documented experiences showing the devastating effects and hardships brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
Shane Martin of San Francisco would be one of those stories. Martin happens to be blind, and through the course of the year, also happened to lose his job and his healthcare.
But thanks to the cast of the ABC sitcom, "The Conners", Martin was surprised on Wednesday with a gift to help him get back on his feet.
Along with four other deserving people, Martin was surprised by actress Sara Gilbert, who plays "Darlene Conner" in the show, with $20,000 to help pay off his mortgage.
"You guys are such a constant in my life," said Martin when he was surprised live on Good Morning America, "and I'm so appreciative and you've always been there. I'm so thankful that you are helping us through this time, and thank you so much."
The newest season of "The Conners" sheds light on the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, with the Conner family being hit with serious financial problems themselves.
"The Conners" airs Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on ABC7.
