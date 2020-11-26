Coronavirus

San Francisco man gifted $20,000 in mortgage money by cast of ABC's 'The Conners'

By Andrew Morris
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There has been no shortage of personal stories, testimonials and documented experiences showing the devastating effects and hardships brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Shane Martin of San Francisco would be one of those stories. Martin happens to be blind, and through the course of the year, also happened to lose his job and his healthcare.

But thanks to the cast of the ABC sitcom, "The Conners", Martin was surprised on Wednesday with a gift to help him get back on his feet.

RELATED: 'The Conners' addresses coronavirus pandemic, financial hardship in new season

Along with four other deserving people, Martin was surprised by actress Sara Gilbert, who plays "Darlene Conner" in the show, with $20,000 to help pay off his mortgage.

"You guys are such a constant in my life," said Martin when he was surprised live on Good Morning America, "and I'm so appreciative and you've always been there. I'm so thankful that you are helping us through this time, and thank you so much."

The newest season of "The Conners" sheds light on the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, with the Conner family being hit with serious financial problems themselves.

RELATED: Laurie Metcalf, Lecy Goranson talk 'The Conners' season 3 and tackling the pandemic

"The Conners" airs Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on ABC7.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscocoronavirus californiacoronavirus helptelevisioncoronavirusthe connersact of kindnesscovid 19 pandemicabc premieresfeel goodcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Newsom's family tests negative for COVID-19
Rite Aid to offer COVID vaccine for free once it's available
Marin Co. restaurant employee tests positive for COVID-19
Coronavirus pandemic: Timeline of major moments
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA DAs reveal how Scott Peterson's name is linked to EDD fraud
SJ officials reveal criminal history of church stabbing suspect
Bay Area resident confronts man putting up swastika stickers
Santa Clara Co. reports record number of daily COVID-19 cases
Newsom's family tests negative for COVID-19
VIDEO: CHLA patient rings bell to mark last treatment
Rite Aid to offer COVID vaccine for free once it's available
Show More
License plate rejected by DMV gets 2nd chance
Marin Co. restaurant employee tests positive for COVID-19
From The Archive: Do you remember Tickle Me Elmo?
Bay Area already seeing holiday travelers on airports, highways
Sisters of Vallejo PD shooting victim meet with Biden-Harris team
More TOP STORIES News