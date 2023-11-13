Revealing audio recordings made by Lady Bird Johnson gives viewers a look into one of the most turbulent times in U.S. history.

'The Lady Bird Diaries' documentary offers unique, first-hand look at US history

A new documentary streaming now on Hulu is giving a fascinating new look inside the White House during one of the most turbulent eras in American history.

"The Lady Bird Diaries" celebrates the life and achievements of Lady Bird Johnson, the 36th First Lady of the United States.

The documentary, produced by ABC News Studios and directed by Dawn Porter, features revealing personal audio diaries Johnson made. The recordings began right after the JFK assassination and throughout her husband's presidency.

You can stream, "The Lady Bird Diaries," now on Hulu.

