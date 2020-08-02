San Francisco Chronicle documents heartbreaking story of homeless 7-year-old living in tent in Berkeley 

You likely saw this photo over the past week. It is part of a stunning story in the San Francisco Chronicle about 7-year-old Theo -- a young boy in Berkeley who is homeless, living in a tent.
Photographer Gabrielle Lurie and reporter Sarah Ravani first met Theo last summer when Lurie saw him playing on his scooter in an East Bay RV park. The pair continued to follow him over the course of the year.
"At the heart of this struggle is Theo, a boy with simple desires: A home with his own bedroom, a dog he will name Hannah and a kitchen where he can bake a chocolate cake."
Such a heartbreaking story, so beautifully told
"Gabrielle and I, we've done stories on homelessness before, but we had never seen a child living in a tent, and so that's really what struck us," Ravani told ABC7 News.
She said Berkeley's homeless data shows there are no children who are unsheltered. "But Theo does exist," she said, "So, it really kind of lends this unique look to his vulnerability. He's invisible even though people know he exists."
Theo and his mom have been homeless since he was born, living between RVs, hotels and a tent. Despite their many struggles, Lurie said that she hoped to document Theo as a kid and not just as someone who is homeless.
Theo's life seems to follow a perpetually endless cycle.
On the left is a photo of him from July 23, 2020 outside and RV not far from his tent. Throughout the year he sleeps in many hotels but on July 23, 2020 he's back in a tent in the exact same place.
"I went between him and his tent, and his reality being homeless and what it's like as a child to be homeless, but also him playing," Lurie explained. "So, him flying a kite with his mom, or on his back when he's tired, or playing in his hammock.
"For him, he kind of creates these worlds for himself."
Since their story ran, people have stepped up to help Theo and his mom. A GoFundMe for them has raised more than $30,000.
To see our full interview with Lurie and Ravani watch the video above. You can read their story here.