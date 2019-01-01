Thief attempts to steal bike from outside police station in Oregon

EMBED </>More Videos

Thief attempts to steal bike from outside police station in Oregon. Watch this report from Action News Mornings on January 1, 2019.

A man trying to steal a bicycle was caught red-handed.

Why was he nabbed so quickly? Because he was trying to take the bike from outside a police station.

Surveillance video has been released of the incident in Oregon last week.

A suspect begins to try to unlock a bicycle from the bike rack right outside the building when an officer walks out and catches him red handed.

The officer pointed a Taser at the man before taking him into custody.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
theftarrestpoliceu.s. & worldOregon
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Baby girl born in Fairfield appears to be Bay Area's first of 2019
Guns, cannabis, pets: 2019 brings lots of new California laws
6-year-old struck by 'celebratory gunfire' in Oakland, police say
Closures and delays expected in SJ because of CFP National Championship
Dieticians advise caution about 'bulletproof' coffee trend
Police department offers to test meth for Zika
Child injured after entering rhinoceros enclosure at Florida zoo
Body found in Altamont Landfill near Livermore
Show More
Bay Area residents determined to keep resolutions in 2019
Rose Parade 2019: Small fire extinguished after erupting on float
TIME-LAPSE: NYE fireworks in San Francisco
Fire heavily damages Victorian apartment complex in San Jose
15-year-old girl arrested following death of baby found in dumpster
More News