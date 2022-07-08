las vegas

Feeling hungry? Here's how you can get paid to review Las Vegas casino buffets

It's true! The only requirement is a big appetite.
EMBED <>More Videos

Feeling hungry? Here's how to get paid to review Vegas casino buffets

LAS VEGAS -- There's a new job opening in Las Vegas that only requires a big appetite.

The online gambling site Time2play is hiring a buffet taste tester to review four of the city's top buffets at Caesars Palace, Bellagio Hotel & Casino, The Cosmopolitan and Wynn Las Vegas.

The position is only temporary and pays $1,500.

According to the job listing, whoever gets hired will receive a Southwest Airlines voucher and four nights at a Vegas hotel.

They'll also get tickets for two at each of the buffets.

Plus, Time2play says they'll even throw in a pair of Lululemon's soft sweat pants so the taste tester will have some room to breathe.

The deadline to apply is July 31. Learn more about the job posting here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinknevadalas vegasemploymentcasinojobs hiringfoodfun stufflas vegascandyjobs
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
LAS VEGAS
Travis Scott books his first US festival since Astroworld tragedy
Could remains in shrinking Lake Mead be tied to Chicago mob?
Justin Bieber postpones concert due to COVID-19 outbreak
California freeway project aims to improve drive from Las Vegas
TOP STORIES
Washburn Fire: Yosemite's Hwy 41 entrance closed, Wawona evacuating
Tony Sirico, 'The Sopranos' star, dies at 79
Elon Musk terminating $44 billion deal to buy Twitter
Brooke Jenkins sworn in as SF's new DA
Biden signs executive order on abortion access
Former Japanese prime minister assassinated during speech
1 injured during freeway shooting on I-580 in San Leandro
Show More
Part of Yosemite National Park shut down due to fire
Raiders announce 1st Black woman team president in NFL history
How to save on Amazon Prime Day, Target Deal Days, more
How Supreme Court's concealed carry ruling could impact CA gun owners
Video shows moment plane makes emergency landing in North Carolina
More TOP STORIES News