Tony Bennett's doctor sheds light on Alzheimer's disease, shares singer's message to SF

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Grammy award winning artist Tony Bennett revealed he is battling Alzheimer's disease in an interview with AARP on Monday.

Bennett was diagnosed in 2016 and is doing very well according to his doctor. Neurologist Dr. Gayatri Devi joined ABC7 News' Kristen Sze on "Getting Answers" to discuss his diagnoses and how he's been doing since.

"Tony Bennett has a spectacular brain," Dr. Devo said.

RELATED: Tony Bennett's family reveals singer's battle with Alzheimer's disease

He is still able to sing and live a a full life like many Alzheimer's patients.

Dr. Devi says, "If there were no pandemic and if he were performing today, he would bring joy to so many people and you would not know he had a problem."

Although he may not remember day to day details, Dr. Devi saus singing helps his memory and helps him fight his Alzheimer by keeping his brain as lively as possible. According to Dr. Devi, he also just completed a new album with Lady Gaga.

She also shares a message from Tony and his wife, "Tony and Susan send to San Francisco and particularly to Charlotte Schultz, who they say is Ms. San Francisco, all their love."

Watch the full conversation with Dr. Gayatri Devi in the media player above.
