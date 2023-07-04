A toxic algae bloom has shut down two popular lakes in the East Bay. There are also advisories for several other waterways.

Toxic algae bloom shuts down 2 popular East Bay lakes. Here's what this means for visitors

EAST BAY, Calif. (KGO) -- A toxic algae bloom has shut down two East Bay lakes. There are also advisories for several other waterways.

It's a time when many people are hoping to take to the water for the 4th of July holiday.

Dangerous levels of blue-green algae mean no swimming, no boating, no fishing and no pets in the water at Lake Temescal and Quarry Lake in Fremont.

Also, several lakes face advisories --including Del Valle Regional Park in Livermore and Lake Chabot in Castro Valley.

"Water quality does fluctuate. So we urge visitors to check East Bay Parks before they go for up to date information on the status of lakes and our parks," said Dave Mason is with the East Bay Regional Park District.

