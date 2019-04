Berkeley Police are still on scene of a vehicle vs pedestrian accident. Accident happen just before midnight near Ashby BART station. pic.twitter.com/nUMImxz1Uk — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) April 3, 2019

BERKELEY, Calif. -- Berkeley police are investigating a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision near the Ashby BART Station that occurred late Tuesday night, according to police.The collision occurred at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Way and Adeline Street, a police dispatcher confirmed. The street remains closed Wednesday morning.The pedestrian has been hospitalized.Police have not released any additional information.