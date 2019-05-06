Delays on ACE, Amtrak after train hits person in Santa Clara

SANTA CLARA (KGO) -- ACE and Amtrak trains through Santa Clara experienced extensive delays Monday morning after a trespasser was struck and killed along the tracks. officials said.According to ACE, the person was hit between the Great America and Fremont stations around 7:30 a.m.All three ACE train services from the Central Valley to San Jose were delayed by up to two hours.Amtrak's Capital Corridor trains to and from San Jose's Diridon Station were also delayed.Tracks fully reopened at 9:30 a.m. after a police investigation was completed.The victim has not been identified.