traffic

Delays on ACE, Amtrak after train hits person in Santa Clara

SANTA CLARA (KGO) -- ACE and Amtrak trains through Santa Clara experienced extensive delays Monday morning after a trespasser was struck and killed along the tracks. officials said.

According to ACE, the person was hit between the Great America and Fremont stations around 7:30 a.m.

All three ACE train services from the Central Valley to San Jose were delayed by up to two hours.

Amtrak's Capital Corridor trains to and from San Jose's Diridon Station were also delayed.

Tracks fully reopened at 9:30 a.m. after a police investigation was completed.

The victim has not been identified.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficsanta claratrain accidentamtraktrafficace train
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRAFFIC
BART's new general manager says he's prioritizing 'customer satisfaction'
San Francisco finalizes plans to close Market Street to cars
BART surveying riders about possible pedestrian bridge in Antioch
Caltrain unveils plan for faster service, fewer stops
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News