Downtown Berkeley BART station is latest to phase out paper tickets

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- BART's Downtown Berkeley station will make the switch Tuesday to only selling Clipper cards instead of giving commuters the chance to buy paper tickets.

Downtown Berkeley is the fourth BART station to go "Clipper only" at its vending machines.

You can still use the paper tickets to enter and exit the system at every station. And Addfare machines will still accept them.

BART plans to stop selling paper tickets system-wide by some time next year.

