DMV

Mixed results at DMV office as director tours Bay Area location

EMBED </>More Videos

Here's what happened when California's DMV director toured a Bay Area office...long lines and all. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
It's no secret drivers are fed up with the California DMV as they face long lines at local field offices. However, the agency's director says relief is on the way.

"We're going to work at this as long as it takes to bring our wait times down and make it better for our customers," said DMV director Jean Shiomoto.

RELATED: DMV taking steps to reduce long wait times

Shiomoto visited with staff members at the DMV's Driver License Processing Center in San Jose on Wednesday as part of her on-going efforts to evaluate field offices and processing centers across the state.

Many customers were somewhat shocked by the ease of their experience Wednesday afternoon. Some who came without an appointment were expecting to wait for most of the day, but ended up getting in-and-out in just under two hours.

"They're welcoming you right when you get in the door, they're like, have you been helped? This is what you need," said San Jose resident Marion Bordon.
RELATED: Oakland-based startup disrupting DMV appt. process

Last week, Shiomoto was grilled by lawmakers who questioned why the agency's wait times had skyrocketed over the past year. She blamed the delays on the high volume of customers coming in to apply for a REAL ID, but also acknowledged problems with the department's decades-old computer system. Shiomoto hopes to modernize it within the next four years.

"We're looking to see if we can offer more transactions online, so you don't have to come to our field office," said Shiomoto. "We're working to see how long that would take or if there are any policy concerns on that."
As ABC7 News has reported in the past, not all DMV field offices are equal. In Santa Clara, customers reported wait times Wednesday of up to five hours. But many came prepared and some even said said they expected it to be much worse.

"Sure it's frustrating, but it's a government office," said Vallejo resident Priyanka Pramanik. "You always expect things to be a little bit slower."
RELATED: California rolls out digital license plate pilot program

Customers are being encouraged to use the DMV's self-service kiosks for tasks such as vehicle registrations renewals. Lawmakers recently approved giving the agency $16.6 mil. to hire 230 additional workers.

DMV officials says wait times should start dropping by mid-September and hopefully become more reasonable by the end of the year. The agency also just re-did its website to make it more user friendly.
Get the latest stories and videos about the DMV here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficDMVautomotivedrivingcustomerconsumerSan Jose
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DMV
DMV taking steps to reduce long wait times
DMV expanding Saturday hours starting tomorrow
Audit: DMV worker slept on the job for 4 years
Consumer Catch-up: DMV wait lines, WOW Air deals
More DMV
TRAFFIC
Oakland considers regulations for dockless scooters and bicycles
Richmond BART station reopens after brush fire
Muni track equipment issue snarls morning commute
Yearlong Upper Haight infrastructure project slated to break ground after Labor Day
More Traffic
Top Stories
Employer says Mollie Tibbetts suspect worked under fake name
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Officials concerned about job loss after Orchard closure news
Contagious measles case in Contra Costa County prompts warning
New cashier-less store in SF will help you get lunch in 16 seconds
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Morning fog along coast, summer chill could last 'til September
A look at travelers' rights during Hurricane Lane
Show More
Study credits ceasefire strategy for reducing gun violence in Oakland
VIDEO: Bicyclist tries to cross Bay Bridge
Consumer Catch-up: Vornado space heater recall, IBM coffee drone
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
More News