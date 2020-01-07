traffic

Northbound lanes of I-880 reopen in Oakland following crash involving big rig

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The northbound lanes of I-880 in Oakland have reopened after a crash involving a big rig near the Coliseum.

The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. Monday near the 66th Avenue exit.

The California Highway Patrol says the crash involved at least one other vehicle and one person suffered minor injuries.

Although all lanes are open, traffic is still backed up for miles on 880 northbound.

The CHP is investigating the cause of the crash.

