A new proposal suggests charging up to $10 and requiring a reservation to drive down San Francisco's Lombard Street.The San Francisco County Transportation Authority says about 2 million people visit the landmark each year and neighbors are fed up with it. They've complained about traffic congestion, littering and vandalism.Transportation officials are considering charging a fee and requiring reservations to visit the street. They will hold a public meeting on Wednesday between 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Yick Wo Elementary School to get feedback.