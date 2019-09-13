Traffic

San Francisco's iconic cable cars shut down for repairs

Cable car in San Francisco on Tuesday, November 20, 2018. (KGO-TV)

By Jobina Fortson
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- You can usually see tourists lined up early to hop on a cable car. Nothing says, "I'm on vacation in San Francisco," like a classic photo on board.

However, starting at 5:30 a.m., the San Francisco cable car service was shut down.

SFMTA is offering shuttle buses instead, but it's just not the same.

RELATED: San Francisco's Muni shows off historic streetcars, buses

The gearboxes, which propel cable cars up hills, are being repaired. It's the final step in a three-year, $6 million restoration project.

The MUNI shuttle buses will run along all the cable car stops following the Powell-Mason, Powell-Hyde, and California cable car lines.

Busses will not stop at cable car terminals, but at stops nearby.

Regular cable car service will resume on Monday, September 23.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficsan franciscotransportationmunisfmta
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 dead in wrong-way crash on Hwy 85 in Mountain View
2 killed after being hit by train in Berkeley
Mixed reactions after Democratic debate at SF watch party
With Authority: Yoga Trap Bae
SJ nonprofit prepares for first big clean-up since thieves stole equipment
SF Republican Party Chair weighs in on the Democratic debate
Debate Fact Check: What's true, what's false
Show More
BART reports death on tracks at 24th Street station in SF
Otis the Pug: How Instagram-famous dog was found after stolen from SF apartment
Salesforce donates $17.2 million for schools in SF, Oakland
1st day of Keith Green murder case starts with opening statement delays
Democratic debate: Top 2020 candidates clash in Houston
More TOP STORIES News