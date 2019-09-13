San Francisco's iconic cable cars shut down for repairs

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- You can usually see tourists lined up early to hop on a cable car. Nothing says, "I'm on vacation in San Francisco," like a classic photo on board.However, starting at 5:30 a.m., the San Francisco cable car service was shut down.SFMTA is offering shuttle buses instead, but it's just not the same.The gearboxes, which propel cable cars up hills, are being repaired. It's the final step in a three-year, $6 million restoration project.The MUNI shuttle buses will run along all the cable car stops following the Powell-Mason, Powell-Hyde, and California cable car lines.Busses will not stop at cable car terminals, but at stops nearby.Regular cable car service will resume on Monday, September 23.