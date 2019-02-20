Update: WB SR-37 remains closed in @cityofnovato due to flooding. @CaltransD4 aim is to reopen WB SR-37 by Noon Web Feb 20. Crews pumping water, levee repairs & protect existing lanes. EB 1 of 2 lanes open. Check @511SFBay & Caltrans #QuickMap https://t.co/7iB7XP1jr3 @CHPMarin pic.twitter.com/yIMXdLZGHy — Caltrans District 4 (@CaltransD4) February 20, 2019

All lanes of westbound state Highway 37 in Marin County have reopened Wednesday morning after crews were able to alleviate roadway flooding after heavy rains last week, according to Caltrans.The westbound roadway was closed from Atherton Avenue to U.S. Highway 101 since late last week, according to Caltrans officials, and only one lane in the eastbound direction remains open in the same corridor as of 7 a.m.Caltrans advises commuters in the area to anticipate delays and allow for extra travel time for any lane closures that remain in effect.