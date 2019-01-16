RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) --Wind knocked over a big rig towing a trailer over the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge during a powerful storm.
CHP Marin shared pictures of the truck on its side, blocking two eastbound lanes shortly after 8 p.m..
The driver of the truck was not injured.
The CHP said crews had to wait for the wind to die down before the truck could be removed.
PHOTOS: Storm slams Bay Area, downing trees and power lines
Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.