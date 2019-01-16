TRAFFIC

Wind knocks big rig over on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge during storm

EMBED </>More Videos

Wind knocked over a big rig towing a trailer over the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge during a powerful storm. (KGO-TV)

RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) --
Wind knocked over a big rig towing a trailer over the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge during a powerful storm.

CHP Marin shared pictures of the truck on its side, blocking two eastbound lanes shortly after 8 p.m..

The driver of the truck was not injured.

The CHP said crews had to wait for the wind to die down before the truck could be removed.

PHOTOS: Storm slams Bay Area, downing trees and power lines
Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficsevere weatherstormstorm damagewindCHPwind damagetruck crashroad closuretraffic delayrichmond san rafael bridgeRichmondSan Rafael
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
All lanes reopen after mudslide forces closure of SB Hwy 17 near Santa Cruz
19-vehicle crash in SoCal leaves dozens injured
Grapevine reopens after drivers stuck in snow for hours
2 killed, 4 hurt after SUV slams into tree in Antioch
More Traffic
Top Stories
Storm sends water rushing into Saratoga woman's backyard
Man killed by falling tree in Oakland
BART train hits tree on tracks near Concord during storm
Tree falls on back half of car in Mill Valley, narrowly missing passengers
PHOTOS: Storm slams Bay Area, downing trees and power lines
Tahoe area braces for blizzard with avalanche warnings
Storm hits Santa Cruz Mountains hard
Massive storm hits North Bay first, hardest
Show More
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Storm causing problems in East Bay, more rain expected
All lanes reopen after mudslide forces closure of SB Hwy 17 near Santa Cruz
Accuweather Forecast: Another storm ahead
LATEST NUMBERS: Bay Area storm prompts power outages
More News