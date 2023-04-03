Thousands expected to rally in SF Saturday for transgender, drag queen rights

Thousands are expected out for the "Drag Up! Fight Back!" rally happening this upcoming Saturday in San Francisco.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Momentum is picking up in the fight for transgender rights and the Bay Area is helping to lead the way.

"It's all about fear. They want us to be frightened," said Alex U. Inn, a drag king and LGBTQ+ advocate. They are also one of the organizers of the "Drag Up! Fight Back!" rally happening this upcoming Saturday in San Francisco.

"The rally that we're doing I'm really excited about because it's enticing others to do it in their cities," they said, noting one of those cities in Los Angeles where a rally is now being held next Sunday.

"It gives me a feeling of joy that we're not fighting this ourselves," said Inn.

The ACLU is currently tracking 435 legislative actions that target the LGBTQ+ community.

Many of those laws are aimed at transgender people and drag queens.

"We have to show any politicians that are making these rules that this is not okay," said Inn.

"We're just excited to provide some safety for these folks," said Nynke Koopmans, with Hand To Hand Kajukenbo Self-Defense Center.

They are one of the many organizations stepping up in support.

"We're trying to create safety, equality for folks regardless of their gender, sexuality, race, all of that," said Koopmans. "That's what our martial arts school is all about, creating a safe place for anyone to train."

"What we're hoping is we can have this movement going around the country and around the world and keep doing them and then pick a day where everyone is coming in with one voice," said Inn, adding that in fight against hate strength comes in numbers.

"We come in thousands and there's going to upwards to five, 10,000 this weekend - they're going to be outnumbered."

