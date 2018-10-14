BAY AREA LIFE

BAY AREA LIFE: The perfect getaway to Yountville!

Yountville provides travelers with activities galore!

YOUNTVILLE, Calif. (KGO) --
Characterized by farm-to-fork restaurants, luxurious lodging, and splurge-worthy shopping, Yountville provides travelers with activities galore! Located in the heart of the Napa Valley, the charming town's central location makes it the perfect starting point for an adventure through wine country. Sip exclusive vino at unparalleled wineries or stroll while you savor to experience each of the exceptional tasting destinations.

Adventure awaits with numerous opportunities to explore the landscape of Yountville. View the lush valley from an unrivaled perspective with a hot air balloon ride or bike through sweet-smelling vineyards to become one with the surrounding beauty. Visit the manicured main streets for award-winning eats and artisanal treats from some of the world's finest establishments, or discover handcrafted treasures at various boutique shops. Whatever you desire, Yountville delivers!

Featured:

The Model Bakery
6523 Washington St., Yountville, CA, 94559

Vintner's Golf Club
7901 Solano Ave, Yountville, CA 94599

Stewart Cellars
6752 Washington St, Yountville, CA 94599

Vintage House
6541 Washington St, Yountville, CA 94599

Napa Valley Lodge
2230 Madison St, Yountville, CA 94599
Hotel Yountville
6462 Washington St, Yountville, CA 94599

The French Laundry Culinary Garden
6601-, 6639 Washington St, Yountville, CA 94599

Hestan Vineyards
6548 Washington St, Yountville, CA 94599

Silver Trident Winery
6495 Washington St, Yountville, CA 94599

Ranch Market Too!
6498 Washington St, Yountville, CA 94599
Hunter Gatherer
6795 Washington St bldg b, Yountville, CA 94599

Forty Five Ten
6540 Washington St, Yountville, CA 94599

Handwritten Wines
6720 Washington St, Yountville, CA 94599

Kollar Chocolates
6525 Washington St, Yountville, CA 94599

Redd Wood
6755 Washington St, Yountville, CA 94599
