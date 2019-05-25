memorial day

Memorial Day transit: Bay Area public transportation running on modified schedules

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- On Memorial Day Monday BART, Caltrain, SamTrans, AC Transit, VTA, and Muni are all running Sunday schedules.

Parking at all BART stations will be free, but the agency will run a bus bridge between Concord and Pleasant Hill due to maintenance work.

RELATED: Memorial Day weekend travel to be 2nd busiest in 20 years, AAA says

Some Muni routes will not run at all.

ACE trains and shuttles will not be running.

The San Francisco Bay Ferry is only operating certain routes.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelcaltrainpublic transportationtransportationsamtransmuniferryvtamemorial daybartac transit
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MEMORIAL DAY
Fans take to social media after controversial video plays at Fresno Grizzlies game
At 97, WWII Veteran says he never misses Memorial Day Parade
Bay Area group bringing awareness to veteran suicide
Guerneville is open and moving past flood on Memorial Day
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News