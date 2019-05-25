Memorial Day transit: Bay Area public transportation running on modified schedules

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- On Memorial Day Monday BART, Caltrain, SamTrans, AC Transit, VTA, and Muni are all running Sunday schedules.
Parking at all BART stations will be free, but the agency will run a bus bridge between Concord and Pleasant Hill due to maintenance work.
Some Muni routes will not run at all.
ACE trains and shuttles will not be running.
The San Francisco Bay Ferry is only operating certain routes.
