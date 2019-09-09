Travel

SFO delays, cancellations persist due to runway to closure

By Jobina Fortson
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Delays and cancellations are continuing at San Francisco International Airport today due to a project upgrade one of the airport's four runways. Today is the first weekday of the 20-day long runway closure.

As of 6: 30 a.m., there were 96 delays and 80 cancellations. Over the weekend some flights were delayed as long as four hours, frustrating hundreds of frustrated passengers.

RELATED: SFO flight delays, cancellations increase on 2nd day of runway construction

If you need to fly out of SFO it's recommended that you take flights that leave before 9 a.m. because that's when construction starts.

Airport officials said 298 flights were delayed and 129 were cancelled over the weekend. Of SFO's 1,300 daily flights about 70 percent were unaffected by the construction. Many passengers said they didn't know about the construction. We learned some flights were rerouted through San Jose and some passengers were given the option to rebook.

Crews are reconstructing a high traffic and damaged area of the runway.

Construction is scheduled to wrap up on September 27.
