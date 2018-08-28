AIR TRAVEL

United Airlines to offer daily flights from Santa Rosa to Denver

More flights to and from Wine Country will soon be available in the North Bay.

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --
More flights to and from Wine Country will soon be available in the North Bay.

Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport says it will begin daily air service to Denver International Airport next year.

United Airlines will offer daily, non-stop flights from Santa Rosa to Denver starting March 8, 2019.

The new flights with midday arrival and departure from Sonoma County Airport will be operated with Bombardier CRJ 200 regional aircraft.

You don't have to wait until next year to book a trip. Tickets are available now online. Starting price for a roundtrip ticket costs 321-dollars.

"This new flight between Sonoma will give Wine Country residents hundreds of options to connect through our midcontinent Denver hub to destinations all over the Midwest, East Coast and to our international network," United President of California Janet Lamkin said. "And the new flight will make it easier for customers in the Midwest and East Coast to plan Wine Country vacations.
