Fallen eucalyptus tree from Tuesday's wind storm still blocking South Bay cul-de-sac

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- A massive eucalyptus tree came down from Tuesday's storm knocking out power and blocking homes in one Saratoga cul-de-sac.

During Tuesday's intense wind storm, a large tree fell blocking Allendale Avenue and the only driving entrance to the Harleigh Drive cul-de-sac.

Cynthia Cole and her neighbor Daryl Huff live off Harleigh Drive. For four days they've waited for tree and utility crews to start clearing the damage.

"We've had the lines down, no power, no heat, no communication. Not from the city, not from the county, not from PG &E," said Cynthia Cole.

Huff said his neighbors called PG &E for power updates and the times they were given kept changing.

"Originally we were given Wednesday night, and then it turned to Thursday night and then they jumped from Thursday to Saturday night. I'm skeptical they'll be able to get it done- there are four trees," Huff said.

Huff and some of his neighbors have been able to drive under a canopy of branches and downed power lines - but at their own risk.

So those that were a little bit lower, could just skate underneath the wires. However each day the wires were coming down, down and down," Huff said.

The lower the lines and no sign of repairs, the more on edge resident's felt with emergency access.

"If somebody had a heart attack or there had been a fire there, would've been virtually no way for a fire truck or ambulance to take them out. Thankfully, that didn't happen," Huff said.

Cole described the week as exhausting and disheartening. She feels she has to advocate for her family and neighbors now going on their fourth day without power.

Like many of her neighbors, they were surprised it took this long to get a busy road cleared.

"It's West Valley College, we're right off of 85," Cole said.

Huff is hopeful power will restore Saturday night, but skeptical it will happen.

"Better communication and better expectation setting. I think is the most important thing is that when you're given a date and then a new date and new date with absolute no action," Huff said.

"When you can look at these giant trees, Wednesday and see hopefully somebody comes out - noon nothing, by four o'clock, you know it's not going to happen. They push it back one day and then no one comes back. So that's the frustrating thing."

