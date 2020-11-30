Meet the Christmas Tree Twins who frolic around San Francisco to spread holiday cheer

The couple behind the Christmas tree costumes covered in LED lights say they've been dressing up for the past five holiday seasons.
On social media, hundreds follow their every move hoping to run into them during the holiday season.
Every year their mission is the same: "to spread joy."
RELATED: Check out these COVID-safe Bay Area holiday light shows, activities, events
"#CheerUp2020! Santa sent us back to spread socially distanced good cheer and friendship! Its the year of seafoam and cranberry!" the trees said on Instagram.
They keep everyone excited and expectant they change the look and the color of their Christmas trees costumes. The duo chose a lime green pattern for the 2020 trees.
"We were born in Santa's forest which was made of felt. The leaves and everything you see here was made from candy canes and Santa's magic," said Tree #1.
The pair will be out and about until Christmas Eve.
They encourage people who run into them to snap a photo and tag them on social media to spread the joy.
You can follow their journey on Instagram @treetwins.
One of my favorite photographers @coronacast came across the @TreeTwins 🎄🎄in San Francisco tonight! Every December for 5-years the anonymous duo, bring holiday merriment to all! 😊 #ShineOn ✨ pic.twitter.com/a56ZWLkgtQ— Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) November 30, 2020