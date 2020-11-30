Society

Meet the Christmas Tree Twins who frolic around San Francisco to spread holiday cheer

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Tree Twins are back on the streets of San Francisco for the holiday season.

The couple behind the Christmas tree costumes covered in LED lights say they've been dressing up for the past five holiday seasons.

On social media, hundreds follow their every move hoping to run into them during the holiday season.

Every year their mission is the same: "to spread joy."

RELATED: Check out these COVID-safe Bay Area holiday light shows, activities, events

"#CheerUp2020! Santa sent us back to spread socially distanced good cheer and friendship! Its the year of seafoam and cranberry!" the trees said on Instagram.



They keep everyone excited and expectant they change the look and the color of their Christmas trees costumes. The duo chose a lime green pattern for the 2020 trees.

"We were born in Santa's forest which was made of felt. The leaves and everything you see here was made from candy canes and Santa's magic," said Tree #1.

The pair will be out and about until Christmas Eve.

They encourage people who run into them to snap a photo and tag them on social media to spread the joy.

You can follow their journey on Instagram @treetwins.


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscoholidaychristmas treechristmascostumesshare the joy
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SF businesses, churches stressed after roll back to purple tier
49ers coach 'disappointed' by new Santa Clara COVID-19 rules
More than 1,000 in SF get COVID-19 test after Thanksgiving
Police investigate stabbing in San Jose, officials say
UC application deadline extended after 'technical difficulties'
Bay Area rapper Lil Yase shot, killed in Dublin, police say
US had most COVID-19 hospitalizations of pandemic on Saturday
Show More
Some Bay Area small businesses opting out of Cyber Monday sales
COVID-19 updates: SF Observation Wheel temporarily closes
9 CA counties change reopening tiers
Cyber Monday 2020 deals shopping guide
Catch a lunar eclipse during the full beaver moon this weekend
More TOP STORIES News