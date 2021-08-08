Arts & Entertainment

Comedian Trevor Moore, co-founder of 'The Whitest Kids U Know' sketch group, dies at 41

EMBED <>More Videos

Notable celebrities who have recently died

Trevor Moore, comedian, actor, producer, and co-founder of the sketch comedy group The Whitest Kids U Know, has died at the age of 41.

His death was confirmed by his manager, Kara Welker, in a statement issued on behalf of Moore's family.

Moore died "in a tragic accident" on Friday evening, according to the statement.

"We are devastated by the loss of my husband, best friend and the father of our son. He was known as a writer and comedian to millions, and yet to us he was simply the center of our whole world," his wife Aimee Carlson said in the statement.

"This is a tragic and sudden loss and we ask that you please respect our privacy during this time of grieving," Carlson said.

"The Whitest Kids U Know" comedy show ran on IFC from 2007-2011. Moore also had various appearances in segments on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno," released several comedy albums on Comedy Central Records and co-wrote and produced the 2009 film comedy "Miss March."

He was also the co-creator of the Disney Channel show "Just Roll With it," which began airing in 2019.



Zach Cregger and Sam Brown, co-founders of The Whitest Kids U Know, said they were heartbroken to learn of Moore's death.

"He was our best friend, and we speak for all of us in saying that the loss of Trevor is unimaginable," they said in the statement.

"Our hope is that friends, fellow artists, and fans that loved him will not focus on his death, but will remember the countless moments of laughter he gave them," Cregger and Brown said.

Moore also created and hosted "The Trevor Moore Show" on Comedy Central.

"Trevor Moore was an incredible talent and a vital member of the Comedy Central family. We will miss him dearly," Comedy Central tweeted.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmententertainmenthollywoodcelebrity deathsobituary
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Things to do in the Bay: Free parks, holiday fun
Long lines on Thanksgiving outside GameStop for PS5 consoles
San Franciscans share what they are grateful for on Thanksgiving
Show More
COVID updates: 1st European case of new variant confirmed
Thanksgiving debate: Leftovers better than original meal?
Suspect in custody after police chase box truck across LA County
San Jose State revives Bay Area Thanksgiving football tradition
Unvaccinated BART employees react after exemptions denied
More TOP STORIES News