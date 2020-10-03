'No one was wearing masks': SF woman concerned about COVID-19 exposure after sitting near Pres. Trump at debate

"He yelled a lot," said Kristin Urquiza. "I can't help but think people were exposed to the virus."
Urquiza, a San Francisco native, was sitting a mere 15 feet away from the president at the Cleveland debate hall -- two days before he tested positive for COVID 19.
"We have no idea how much virus he put out into the air with his performance and that is what scares me the most," she said.
The risk of exposure hits home, especially for Urquiza. She recently lost her father, Mark, to COVID-19.
"I've seen firsthand through the loss of my dad the darkest result of COVID... which is an undignified and lonely death," said Urquiza.
She remembers staring at a picture of her father she brought with her Tuesday night.
"I was thinking of him," she said. "But, it was hard knowing the entire Republican side of the debate hall wasn't even wearing masks."
Urquiza said President Trump's children and First Lady Melania Trump were all not wearing face coverings during the debate.
"It was like the Wild Wild West...there was absolutely no enforcement," she said.
"How concerning is that to you?" Sierra asked.
"I'm terrified," she said. "I really am."
Urquiza is in the process of getting tested and will be self-quarantining, just like the president and first lady.
"I'm saddened," said John Dennis, the chairman of the San Francisco Republican Party.
"I'm concerned for the president given his age."
Dennis lost his father, Bill Dennis, to COVID-19 at age 89.
"He was dead within 72 hours and it just went right through him," Dennis said. "He had underlying issues and that was not a good combination."
After seeing the impact, Dennis said he expects the next 72 hours could be critical for the president.
"How fast it happened... it just went boom like that," he said. "I hope that they make it through this."
