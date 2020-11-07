Here's Melanie Morgan's warning for what comes next after Biden set to become president

"This is not something that conservatives, Republicans and Trump supporters are going to let go," said Melanie Morgan, a former conservative radio show host. "We feel the media, the media called an election that has not been settled. It's very disturbing."
Trump has refused to concede the presidential election, citing unsourced claims of voter fraud and threatening legal action to allege improper ballot counting. Morgan believes other supporters of the president will show the same defiance.
VIDEO: Bay Area celebrates that Biden is set to become president
"You're going to see these same Trump supporters who shocked the country, half of which came out to vote for Donald Trump, are now going to take that energy and they're moving it into activism," Morgan described.
She also warned that supporters of Donald Trump will be protesting and holding rallies at every State Capitol in the U.S. on Saturday, until they feel they have a fair tally. Biden is currently holding leads in multiple other battleground states.
