Pets & Animals

Protesters demand removal of fence after 100+ tule elk die in Point Reyes

This comes after the National Park Service announced 152 elk in a fenced preserve died in 2020 because of overpopulation and drought conditions.
EMBED <>More Videos

Advocates protest after more than 100 tule elk die in Point Reyes

POINT REYES, Calif. (KGO) -- Dozens of people gathered at Point Reyes National Seashore Saturday to protest after the deaths of more than 100 rare tule elk.

Last week, the National Park Service announced 152 elk in a fenced preserve died in 2020 because of overpopulation and drought conditions.

EXCLUSIVE: Dry wildfire conditions pose risk to CA's native tule elk found in Point Reyes

The drought has reduced the amount of water in the area, leading to limited access and malnutrition.

Advocates blame the park service, saying they mismanaged the situation and blocked their attempts to help.

VIDEO: Water emergency for Tule Elk at Point Reyes; activists square off against U.S. Park Service
EMBED More News Videos

The same dry conditions that are driving wildfires across Northern California are putting a special California species, the Tule Elk, at risk.



They are demanding that the fence be removed.

"This population, which has been here since 1978, for the last 25 years has been going up and down, up and down," Melanie Gunn from Point Reyes National Seashore said.

This herd is considered the largest remaining population of their species in the world.

Between 2012 and 2015, more than 250 elk died from similar drought conditions.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalspoint reyesanimals in perilwild animalsprotestnational park servicewildfireendangered species
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
Show More
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News