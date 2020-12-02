Brentwood's 'Tunnels of Joy' raising money for teen with bone cancer

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KGO) -- "Tunnels of Joy" are lighting up a Brentwood neighborhood. This has become an annual event that dozens of homes take part in.The month-long display serves as a fundraiser, every penny goes to the family of a cancer patient. This year it's a 14-year-old Discovery Bay boy with bone cancer.The displays are available to view every night in the Deer Ridge neighborhood. You may walk through the tunnels while being socially distanced and wearing masks. You can also drive past the displays by entering on La Costa Drive.Tunnels of Joy gets its name from Joy Bursch, who died from breast cancer in 2009.