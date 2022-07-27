Twitter re-sizing SF office footprint, dropping plans for Oakland expansion

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Twitter is re-sizing offices in several cities and dropping plans for an expansion in Oakland.

The company is looking to maintain but re-size the footprint of offices in Tokyo, Mumbai, New Delhi, Dublin, New York, and San Francisco.

It's also considering closing offices or offering alternative workspaces in Seoul, Wellington, Osaka, Madrid, Hamburg, Sydney and Utrecht.

According to a Twitter spokesperson: "We are evaluating our global office portfolio and re-sizing certain locations based on utilization. We've proven we can operate our business successfully with a distributed workforce over the years, and remain committed to our employees, our customers, and the markets we serve. These decisions do not impact our current headcount or employee roles, and we'll continue to support and regularly meet with our customers to help them launch something new and connect with what's happening on Twitter."

This announcement comes after a Delaware judge set an October trial as Elon Musk lost a fight to delay the social media giant's lawsuit against him for backing out of a deal to buy it.

