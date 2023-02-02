In-depth conversation about Tyre Nichols' death, policing in US and how we move forward

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Tyre Nichols' fatal encounter with police officers in Memphis, Tennessee, recorded in video made public Friday night, is a glaring reminder that efforts to reform policing have failed to prevent more flashpoints in an intractable epidemic of brutality.
In wake of his death and funeral, ABC7 News gathered a group of experts to discuss the accountability of police - and other public servants that failed Nichols - and how we all move forward.
- Martin Reynolds, Co-Executive of the Maynard Institute
- Cat Books, executive director of Anti Police-Terror Project and Justice Teams Network
- Nikki Jones, Ph.D., U.C. Berkeley Sociology Professor and Chair of the African American Studies Department
- Lorenzo Boyd L , Ph.D., Associate Professor of Criminal Justice At the University of New Haven
- Pamela Price, Alameda County District Attorney
