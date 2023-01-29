Thousands expected to protest Sunday in Oakland in wake of Tyre Nichols police bodycam footage

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Thousands of people from across the Bay Area are expected to protest Sunday in Oakland in wake of the release of Memphis police bodycam footage of the Jan. 7 arrest of Tyre Nichols.

"I think we're looking at like some of olden days protests. I think we're expecting several thousand folks on the street," said Cat Brooks, executive director of the Anti-Police Terror Project.

"I know Black people are tired, but I think white folks who are allies too are like this is too much. It's too much. And it's gotta stop," Brooks said.

"Tomorrow afternoon at Third Baptist Church at 3 o'clock sharp, there'll be a gathering of persons from all walks of life in order, that we might express our peaceful protest over the unfortunate horrific beating of Tyre Nichols," said Rev. Amos Brown, leader of the NAACP in San Francisco Third Baptist Church Pastor.

"The issue is not about black officers," said Amos. "The issue is about a culture in the police departments of this nation."

Brooks has been working for change for a long time and said she won't give up.

"I can't call it hope cause I actually don't know if I believe things are ever going to change in this country for Black people," Brooks said. "To be perfectly honest with you, I'm so tired of marching but I have to keep going. What drives me is a deep love for my people."

