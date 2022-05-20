Society

2 UC Berkeley students make history as 1st nonspeaking autistic graduates

By
EMBED <>More Videos

2 Cal students make history as 1st nonspeaking autistic graduates

BERKELEY, Calif (KGO) -- Someone once said, "Nothing is impossible as long as you believe in it." That best describes two nonspeaking autistic students from U.C. Berkeley who graduated with honors this week. It is a milestone for them and for Cal.

Five years ago David Teplitz decided to get on a road not taken before at U.C. Berkeley. He has nonspeaking autism.

ABC7 News Senior Education reporter Lyanne Melendez sat down with David and his mother as he showed us how he communicates through a touch-to-speech program on his laptop.

Without looking at the keyboard he taps one letter at a time.

VIDEO: Warriors' Draymond Green, former college teammate hold Autism Awareness basketball camp
EMBED More News Videos

April is National Autism Awareness Month and in recognition, the Warriors held a basketball camp with Draymond Green as a leading voice.



Lyanne asked him what did he want people to know about those like him with autism who are nonspeaking.

Again, it takes David some time but he is thorough and thoughtful.

"I want people to know that we can achieve a lot if we are able to participate," David's answer appears on the screen.

David and his friend Hari Srinivasen have led the path for other students at Cal with similar disabilities.

Both were diagnosed with apraxia. So, for the majority of people, the brain is able to coordinate how my jaw, lips, tongue and soft palate come together to make sounds and words. But Hari and David find it difficult to make all of those movements.

RELATED: UC Berkeley autism advocacy club hosts 5K walk to raise funds, awareness

Despite the challenges, Hari graduated with a 4.0 GPA and has now received a fellowship to pursue his Ph.D. in neuroscience at Vanderbilt University.

During his graduation ceremony, David was escorted by his aide Devon Rodrigues. He graduated with a 3.85 GPA, receiving a degree in political science with a minor in disability studies.

"How does it feel to graduate from one of the top universities in the country?" Lyanne asked him.

"It feels especially wonderful to graduate from Cal. It has been my dream for so many years and I am proud that I accomplished it. I hope it inspires other non-speakers that want to go to college to know that it is possible," he wrote.

A goal set out by U.C. Berkeley that helped improve the quality of life for individuals like David and Hari.

 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyuc berkeleyberkeleyautismeducationgraduationuc berkeleyall good
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Owner of popular Oakland restaurant dies in shooting
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Kidnapped CA teen found in NY thanks to quick-thinking detective
2 killed after shooting, crash on EB I-580 in Oakland, CHP says
What is monkeypox? What to know after US confirms 1st 2022 case
Red Flag Warning prompts North Bay park closure
Newlyweds mark big day with fiery stunt
Show More
Expert weighs in on when you can buy a car amid chip shortage
Dave Chappelle attacker now charged in December attempted murder case
Family learned of loved one's death watching Buffalo shooter's video
CDC director signs off on booster shots for children ages 5 to 11
EXCLUSIVE: SF firefighter charged in other firefighter's beating
More TOP STORIES News