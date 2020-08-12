Suspect arrested after man dies following fight in UCSF Parnassus campus lobby, police say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=5465970" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> It's supposed to feel good to get home after a long day. But instead of relaxing, one woman ended up fighting for her life.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The man suspected of killing another man in a fight at UCSF Parnassus in San Francisco has been arrested, UCSF police say.The man is in custody on charges of first-degree murder, and robbery.Officials say he and another man fought in the lobby of an outpatient medical building Tuesday morning. There is no word on what led to the fight.It happened at 6:15 a.m. Tuesday at UCSF Parnassus campus."I saw all this yellow tape and the cops saying you can't come in here," says Gabrielle Lim who works at UCSF and had to use a different entrance to get inside.Police say there was a fight between two men inside a medical building lobby at UCSF Parnassus. The victim then exited the building and collapsed on the sidewalk. A nurse performed CPR on the man but he was pronounced dead a short time later in the ER."It's crazy times that we're living in for sure but outside of a hospital it's pretty surprising," says Thomas Forbes who was at the medical building visiting a patient when we talked to him.Police haven't given a motive or said how the person died. Those who work at UCSF Parnassus say they are scared. Jennifer Dudley says she was recently assaulted by a man on her way to work."I was attacked by someone who appeared to be homeless or someone who was just released from the ER," says Dudley. She went on to say, "there is a lot of homeless people that hang out in the corridor, they sleep on the benches, I saw people doing drugs in there, exposing themselves in the morning, they come and there is no one regulating the situation."It's unclear if the suspect is homeless but police are hopeful that someone recognizes him.ABC7 did Crime Map the area within a half-mile of the UCSF Parnassus Campus and found there have been four assaults and one robbery within the past month.This incident is still under investigation by the UCSF Police Department. Anyone with information regarding this event, especially anyone who may have witnessed the incident, is encouraged to contact UCSF PD at 415.476.1414 in reference to case number 2020-897.