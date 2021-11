EMBED >More News Videos Shaq talks to Jimmy Kimmel about paying for a guy's engagement ring at a jewelry store.

WASHINGTON D.C. (KGO) -- The Pentagon is creating a team whose job is to handle reports of UFO sightings.Their mission is to standardize and streamline the way UFO reports are handled in the military and other government branches.Earlier this year, U.S. intelligence released a report about more than 140 sightings.Most of them were logged by Navy pilots.But officials say they could not conclude anything that was spotted was from out of this world, or a major advancement by other countries.