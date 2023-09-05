United Airlines issues nationwide ground stop due to computer issue

SAN FRANCISCO -- United Airlines has issued a nationwide ground stop due to a computer issue, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The airline tells the FAA that the communication with dispatch is down.

All flights have reportedly been halted.

United has issued the following statement:

We are experiencing a systemwide technology issue and are holding all aircraft at their departure airports. Flights that are already airborne are continuing to their destination as planned. We're currently investigating and will share more information as it becomes available.

This is a developing news story. Check back here for updates.