It's time for the annual UnitedHealthcare Medicare enrollment

Nothing is more important than our health and right now, millions in California face a very important health care deadline.

Kent Lewis, Sales Director for UnitedHealthcare Medicare & Retirement in Northern California says, "This is the annual election period between October 15th and December 7th. This is the time of the year that people on Medicare get to make a change to their medical plan for 2021."

Things to consider when shopping for Medicare:
- Medicare is not one size fits all
- look for the benefits that meet your health and budget needs
- find a plan that offers resources to help you live a healthier life

Why is Medicare Advantage so popular?
- convenience of combining all coverage into one plan
- benefits that original Medicare doesn't cover
- prescription drug coverage is usually included
- maximum out-of-pocket expense limit

For plan information, call 1-800-971-5061 or visit www.uhcmedicarehealthplans.com

Disclaimer: Benefits, features and/or devices vary by plan/area. Limitations and exclusions apply.

This Midday Life segment was sponsored by UnitedHealthcare.
