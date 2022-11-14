48K UC academic workers ready to strike for better wages Monday across 10 campuses

A strike is looming statewide, as nearly 50,000 University of California academic workers are set to walk off the job Monday.

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- Nearly 50,000 University of California academic workers are set to walk off the job Monday in a statewide strike -- an action that could cancel some classes only weeks ahead of final exams.

"I'm going to be on the picket line," said Margot Bezrutczyk.

Post Doctorate Scholar Bezrutczyk says banners are being painted and picket signs are ready for a strike on Monday.

"I have never felt solidarity like this in my entire life," she said.

MORE: 2nd railroad union rejects deal, adding to strike worries that could cripple US economy

Forty-eight thousand University of California academic workers -- from researchers to teaching assistants -- are planning to strike at UC'S 10 campuses after contract talks failed to reach an agreement over the past year. Union members, represented by the United Auto Workers, say wages are a key part of the dispute. Some university employees make less than $24,000 a year.

"If people are struggling to make ends meet and struggling to find housing, this implies they won't be able to focus and deliver good education for our students," said Samuel Chan, UC Berkeley academic student employee.

On its website, university officials say UC continues to negotiate in good faith with the union, committed to finding solutions to outstanding issues.

UC Berkeley officials say they're preparing for a strike but expect few disruptions, saying in a statement: "The campus anticipates that classes will remain as scheduled, offices will be open and the campus will provide normal or equivalent services."

MORE: 'Major Gains': Kaiser Permanente mental health workers vote to ratify new contract, details released

But students say many classes have already been canceled or rescheduled.

"I don't know what to expect. Half of them said we may not have class tomorrow," said UC Berkeley student Arian Karimi.

"Pretty much all my discussion sessions led by grad students are being canceled because they're going on strike," said UC Berkeley student Caroline Lobel.

And with final exams just weeks away, there is concern.

MORE: SFO restaurant workers win raises, guaranteed health care in strike; back on the job Thursday

"If it lasts for a while, it could be very disruptive," Karimi said.

"I do expect the ongoing strike is going to disrupt university activities -- that's part of the goal of the strike," Bezrutczyk said.

A bargaining session was happening over the weekend at UC Irvine but, as of Sunday evening, no agreement had been reached.

A union rally is scheduled for Monday at 11:30 a.m. at Sproul Plaza on the UC Berkeley campus.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live