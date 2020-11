UPS will allow employees to have natural Black hairstyles, beards, report says

SAN FRANCSICO -- UPS is changing its employee policy to allow workers grow beards and have natural Black hairstyles "such as afros, braids, curls, coils, locs, twists and knots," according to the Wall Street Journal. UPS confirms to ABC7 News that it's updating its uniform and appearance guidelines allow for a "wider array of hair styles, facial hair and other personal appearance preferences."In June 2019, California passed a bill stopping employers from discriminating against people for their natural hair style.In the case of UPS, some employees have been calling on the delivery company to take action for years, even starting a petition to allow facial hair."Many United Parcel Service drivers desire to have a beard, but it is strictly against the dress code because those in leadership positions at UPS believe that beards may be offensive to the public," the petition said, "Times have changed since the guidelines against facial hair were established. It's the 21st century and it's time for a change in the dress code!"UPS says its CEO, Carol Tomé, listened to feedback from employees and issued the following statement to ABC7 News about the change in policy: