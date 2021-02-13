Coast Guard searching for 16 people missing off the coast of Florida

By Kelly McCleary
The US Coast Guard is searching for 16 people missing off the coast of Florida from two different boats.

The first search began after a man was rescued from the water by a good Samaritan Friday, two days after his boat capsized. The man was found about 23 miles off the coast of Fort Pierce, according to USCG Southeast.

The Coast Guard responded and took the man, a Jamaican national, to a hospital.

The man told the Coast Guard he and six others were in a boat that capsized Wednesday. The boat departed from Bimini, Bahamas.

The second search involves a "6-foot makeshift vessel" that went missing off the coast of Key West, the Coast Guard said. The vessel departed Havana, Cuba, Friday with 10 people on board.

A spokesperson for USCG told CNN it's unclear why the vessel went missing.

The Coast Guard deployed search planes and multiple boats to search for survivors.

The-CNN-Wire
& 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
boating safetyboatssearchcoast guardboatingsearch and rescuewater searchwater searchboat accident
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: No witnesses will be called in Trump impeachment trial
Company issues statement after controversial Bay Area job posting
New detail in expletive-laced call between Trump, McCarthy during riot
Earthquake in Japan hits NE coast; no tsunami alert
ICE nearly released child sex abuse convicts despite Biden memo
1st day of COVID-19 vaccine delivery at CVS, other pharmacies
How a star surgeon's personal, professional lives converged to expose lies
Show More
Which GOP senators are seen as possible votes against Trump?
Marin couple shorted $500K in appraisal, say race was a factor
Doctor argues CDC's plan to reopen schools is 'big disappointment'
California expanding vaccine eligibility in March
Last 'Jeopardy!' champion during Alex Trebek's tenure, dies at age 24
More TOP STORIES News